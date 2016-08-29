1st African-American chief warrant office 5 promoted

OKLAHOMA CITY The Oklahoma Army National Guard made history this month with the promotion of the first African American to achieve the rank of chief warrant officer 5 (CW5), the highest warrant officer rank.

Tampa, Fla., native CW5 Melvin Murphy, now a resident of Moore, celebrated his achievement among a roomful of family, friends and colleagues, both past and present, and spoke honorably about being the first of his race within the Oklahoma Army National Guard to reach CW5.

"That's a position I do not take lightly," Murphy said. "I want to be that inspiration to the subordinates and actually be that individual that they can look at me and say, 'If CW5 Murphy can do it, I can do it as well.'"

Wearing his new rank for the first time, Murphy stood in front of the room to address his loved ones, leadership and peers. He spoke with pride and admiration, at times with a shaky voice in attempt to hold back his tears as he personally thanked individuals responsible for helping him get to the position he is in now.

Warrant Officers are considered master-level technical experts, combat leaders, trainers and advisers. In Murphy's case, he is the subject matter expert on any and all things logistics and supply.