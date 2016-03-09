18-year-old wanted for questioning in death

TULSA Police in Tulsa say a 26-year-old man has died after being shot at a home on the city's west side and the 18-year-old son of the victim's girlfriend is wanted for questioning.

Sgt. Dave Walker says the victim was shot Thursday night and died later at a hospital. His name has not been released.

Walker says the victim and his 35-year-old girlfriend had argued earlier Thursday night and the woman's son Malik Rogers took a gun and left the home, then returned a short time later and fought with the victim before shooting him once in the chest.

Walker says Rogers then left the scene on foot and is wanted for questioning as a person of interest in the shooting.