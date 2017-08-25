14-year-old charged as adult in homicide

CORDELL, Okla. (AP) Attorneys for a 14-year-old Oklahoma boy charged with murder are fighting efforts to try him as an adult.

The boy is charged with first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and burglary in the July 20 home invasion and fatal shooting of 36-year-old Tammi Thomas and wounding of Thomas' 14-year-old son.

Court documents say the boy wore a "ghillie suit," which is a camouflage outfit typically worn by hunters, when he broke into the home. The documents say the boy had expressed a desire to kill the other 14-year-old and that bullets recovered from the victims match a gun owned by the suspect's father.